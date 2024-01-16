Ray Lewis Left Appalled By Eagles’ Porous Defense

Videos by OutKick

Ray Lewis sounded off on the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense Monday night as the unit struggled to make routine tackles, surrendering several touchdowns along the way.

Lewis joined the “ManningCast” for the NFC Wild Card matchup. And in Lewis’ opinion, Philly’s defense killed any chance that the Eagles had to win.

The ex-Ravens linebacker sounded off on the Eagles after Bucs rookie Trey Palmer evaded several Philly defenders for a 56-yard catch-and-run.

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 15: Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball to score a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

“Nobody plays together. Everybody’s playing individual ball,” Lewis said.

Lewis broke down Philly’s fatal flaw on defense.

“Oh my God. Let me say this. Let me say this because I have to say this. Tackling every day is based on angles. When you see the angles of these guys and the way they approach tackling, it’s crazy. Like nobody plays together.

“Put them in a cup. If you put them guys in a cup, you’re not going to see big plays like this. But everybody’s playing individual football and that’s insane to me, man. That’s why sometimes I get outside and I go sit on my water because I can’t deal with this type of stuff. Like what? Like it’s crazy.”

Philadelphia gave up a 44-yard touchdown to David Moore in the first quarter. The Bucs drew first blood, 7-0.

Tampa kept the lead out of Philly’s reach for three quarters. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs ran away with the game off Palmer’s 56-yard TD. Baker’s last-ditch toss to Chris Godwin in the fourth quarter resulted in a 23-yard touchdown, finishing off the Eagles, 32-9.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni faced criticism this season after managing the team without former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Now that Philly’s out in the first round, compared to last year’s Super Bowl appearance, a strong case is being made that Sirianni may be a paper tiger without his ex-coordinators. Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai lost confidence and his play-calling ability, facing demotion late in the season, with Matt Patricia stepping up as D.C.

Philly expects big changes this offseason.