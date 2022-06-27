Ray Allen vs. Rajon Rondo: Celtics Teammates Boxed It Out

While talking on the podcast The Old Man and the Three, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins said that during the Celtics ’08-’09 championship run that Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen were not on good terms with one another.

Perkins claimed that the feud got to the point that Allen and Rondo even boxed at practice to settle the beef.

Watch the video below to see the OutKick 360’s crew take on the situation:

