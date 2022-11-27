Ravens Will Dominate Jaguars on the Road

Ravens vs. Jaguars, 1 ET

For a while, the Jaguars looked like they were taking a step forward in the campaign. Now they come into this game at a 3-7 record and face a tough Ravens team. The Ravens are 7-3 and looking to keep pushing toward a division title.

Baltimore has won four consecutive games. I wouldn’t say anyone that they’ve beaten is impressive, but a win is a win. For example, they faced the Panthers last week and only could muster 13 points with a sick Lamar Jackson. In fairness, Carolina has been better recently on defense. They beat the Saints, a team that is trying to figure things out. They took down Tampa in Tampa on Thursday Night Football. Tampa has had quite a bit of turmoil lately though. Cleveland isn’t a great team either, but they were able to pull out a victory over them. All of those came after a game against the Giants that they lost in New York. They should be able to win this one on the road against the Jaguars. What do they need to do to win? Well, first off, Lamar Jackson needs to play better. If he can hit some of his receivers against a weaker secondary, they shouldn’t struggle to score. Baltimore’s defense also needs to play like they have the past two weeks.

The Jaguars have lost four of their past five games. After a win over the Raiders (who everyone seems to beat) we saw them play a decent game against the Chiefs. Now they return home and have the chance to spoil a bit of the Ravens season. Trevor Lawrence hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in his second season, but he hasn’t been terrible either. I like the look of the Jaguars offense, but it will require at least another one or two seasons for everything to click. Their defense is solid enough but can be attacked. For them to cover this game, Lawrence will need to be good against a bad secondary from Baltimore, but they also are going to need to contain Jackson on defense. The Baltimore running game should have the edge over Jacksonville.

I like the Ravens to cover on the road in this game. I don’t really enjoy taking favorites in road games, but there are spots that I think are the right side to do. This is one of those games. Jackson needs to rebound from last weeks poor showing, and the Jaguars are coming off of a tough game against Kansas City. I’m taking the Ravens -3.5.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024