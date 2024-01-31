Ravens TE Mark Andrews Is Dating Elena Yates, A Tri-Delt Who Has Star Potential

Videos by OutKick

The OutKick Culture Department was tipped off overnight that yet another NFL tight end has reportedly landed a hot girlfriend.

“Ravens Mark Andrews has a college girlfriend?” our source wrote.

Say what?

Mark Andrews?

Talk about a tip out of left field. The OCD rarely dabbles in anything Baltimore Ravens related, so the tip was met with some skepticism, but then there it was, the proof right in front of my eyes. The 28-year-old tight end who’ll turn 29 at the start of the 2024 season, is dating a College of Charleston Tri-Delt sorority girl rising star influencer by the name of Elena Yates, who is nearing 100k TikTok followers.

“Loved watching you do what you do best💜Can’t wait to be back & better than ever!! Until next season🏈💟,” Yates wrote Tuesday as the Ravens faded off into the offseason after a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Yates and Andrews are left thinking what could’ve been and what it would’ve been like to be the Kelce-Swift couple going to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. Stop and think about the tight ends dating influencer era we’re living in right now. Kelce is doing great for himself. His Super Bowl opponent, the 49ers, has George Kittle bringing his wife, Claire Kittle, to Vegas. She’s a superstar. Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is dating influencer Haley Cavinder.

Put it this way, it’s never been a better time for influencers to date an NFL tight end. This is the golden era.

While those other guys have had fairly public profiles, Mark Andrews has just sorta gone about his business in Baltimore being a stud tight end that fans tend to forget about. In 2021, Andrews had one of the greatest seasons in tight end history — 107 receptions, 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns — and yet I can’t remember a single interview with the guy.

In fact, I don’t know if I’ve ever heard him speak.

But now here we go. The guy is officially opening up with the introduction of the girlfriend to the Internet audience and from what I’ve learned over my years working on the Internet, that typically indicates an NFL guy is about to go on a tear with vacations, letting loose at the Super Bowl, perhaps a trip to that island in the Bahamas where Instagram models visit the wild pigs that let you feed them.

Mark Andrews’ profile is about to go up because you don’t go dating a College of Charleston sorority girl and then take the foot off the pedal.

These two are officially on the OutKick Culture Department radar in 2024. Go nuts, Mark. You’ve earned it.