Ravens Safety Tony Jefferson Just Realized Glasses Improve Vision

Corrective lenses are not a new thing. Glasses, bifocals, contacts and even monocles have been around for quite some time. Still, it’s never too late to learn how much good they can do for one’s vision.
Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson knew this first hand, but after years of not wearing glasses, he threw on a pair and had his mind blown by 20/20 vision.
Jefferson is in a line of work where vision is one of, if not the most, important assets for NFL safety. It’s tough to get a read on an offense if you have trouble reading billboards.
Of course, since he proclaimed on Twitter that, yes, his vision was in fact better when wearing his glasses, other users were quick to chime in.
Believe it or not, Jefferson wasn’t the only one who had the epiphany that doctor-prescribed eyewear makes seeing the world easier. Former guard Rich Ohrnberger, who played five seasons in the league with the Patriots, Cardinals and Chargers, had a similar experience.
So, wait. Is uncorrected poor eyesight becoming something of an epidemic in the NFL? If I’m an NFL coach or GM I’m wheeling in one of those eye charts and getting to the bottom of who needs corrective lenses.
Wearing glasses during a football game is impractical, but that’s not the only option. It’s what contacts are for. For any players too squeamish to stick a finger in their eye, then there are rec specs.
I guess most NFL players just don’t want to look as badass as Eric Dickerson.
Oh well. That’s their loss.
