Ravens Safety Tony Jefferson Just Realized Glasses Improve Vision

Corrective lenses are not a new thing. Glasses, bifocals, contacts and even monocles have been around for quite some time. Still, it’s never too late to learn how much good they can do for one’s vision.

Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson knew this first hand, but after years of not wearing glasses, he threw on a pair and had his mind blown by 20/20 vision.

I can’t even lie – I stopped wearing my glasses years ago and that might’ve been the dumbest thing I’ve done. I can see so much clearer and further with my glasses It’s wild. — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) August 11, 2022

Jefferson is in a line of work where vision is one of, if not the most, important assets for NFL safety. It’s tough to get a read on an offense if you have trouble reading billboards.

Of course, since he proclaimed on Twitter that, yes, his vision was in fact better when wearing his glasses, other users were quick to chime in.

Tony Jefferson: the moon looks awesome tonight!



Everyone else: wtf are you talking about? pic.twitter.com/YTqj1CduXc — Cheapie13 (@Cheapie13) August 11, 2022

Me Tony Jefferson

🤝

Excited to finally

see some football https://t.co/UGAigDia71 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 11, 2022

You telling me this is Tony Jefferson’s view when he’s about to do a safety blitz pic.twitter.com/7lR3FvZJTG — Ahmed/INeedHer.eth 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 11, 2022

Tony Jefferson’s first game after getting lasik pic.twitter.com/kK7UfaE6N9 — D🇵🇷 (@DillonCaraballo) August 11, 2022

Believe it or not, Jefferson wasn’t the only one who had the epiphany that doctor-prescribed eyewear makes seeing the world easier. Former guard Rich Ohrnberger, who played five seasons in the league with the Patriots, Cardinals and Chargers, had a similar experience.

Not joking, I played 7 season through college and in the league blurry as hell… in 2012 I got glasses and contacts. Mind Blown.



I could read safeties numbers for the first time instead of guessing. Total game changer. https://t.co/9k5Lci7Pph — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) August 11, 2022

So, wait. Is uncorrected poor eyesight becoming something of an epidemic in the NFL? If I’m an NFL coach or GM I’m wheeling in one of those eye charts and getting to the bottom of who needs corrective lenses.

Wearing glasses during a football game is impractical, but that’s not the only option. It’s what contacts are for. For any players too squeamish to stick a finger in their eye, then there are rec specs.

I guess most NFL players just don’t want to look as badass as Eric Dickerson.

ANAHEIM,CA – DECEMBER 17: Eric Dickerson #29 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before a National Football League game against the Houston Oilers played on December 17, 1984 at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. Dickerson set a new NFL single season rushing record during the game. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

Oh well. That’s their loss.

