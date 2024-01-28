Ravens, Chiefs Halts After Unidentified Drone Flies Over M&T Bank Stadium

Videos by OutKick
Time to install an Iron Dome at M&T Bank Stadium. Referees in the AFC Championship Game between the Ravens and Chiefs took an ‘administrative timeout’ in the first quarter.
Those confused by the rare timeout realized it pertained to something out of sorts, beyond the players or the coaches on the field. In this case, it was an unidentified drone flying over M&T Bank Stadium that halted the action.
CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz confirmed that the drone was not associated with the network.
Sunday marked the second time a drone appeared over M&T, leading to a delay. In Week 11, the Ravens hosted Cincinnati and had a drone interrupt the Thursday primetime game in the second quarter.
Drone Appears At Ravens-Chiefs And … Hear Us Out
Time to put on a tin foil hat.
All eyes inevitably went to the Harbaughs … John Harbaugh is on the sideline trying to elevate the Ravens to a win, while former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to support his brother … also sparking some speculation around whether Connor Stalions is in the building to do some recon …
Both offenses respectively led double-digit-play drives to score and survived early fourth-down attempts.
We’re in for a good game today.
