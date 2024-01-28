Ravens, Chiefs Halts After Unidentified Drone Flies Over M&T Bank Stadium

Videos by OutKick

Time to install an Iron Dome at M&T Bank Stadium. Referees in the AFC Championship Game between the Ravens and Chiefs took an ‘administrative timeout’ in the first quarter.

Those confused by the rare timeout realized it pertained to something out of sorts, beyond the players or the coaches on the field. In this case, it was an unidentified drone flying over M&T Bank Stadium that halted the action.

CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz confirmed that the drone was not associated with the network.

Sunday marked the second time a drone appeared over M&T, leading to a delay. In Week 11, the Ravens hosted Cincinnati and had a drone interrupt the Thursday primetime game in the second quarter.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 28: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prepares to take a snap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Drone Appears At Ravens-Chiefs And … Hear Us Out

Time to put on a tin foil hat.

All eyes inevitably went to the Harbaughs … John Harbaugh is on the sideline trying to elevate the Ravens to a win, while former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to support his brother … also sparking some speculation around whether Connor Stalions is in the building to do some recon …

Both offenses respectively led double-digit-play drives to score and survived early fourth-down attempts.

We’re in for a good game today.

chiefs sideline really flew a drone on the field lmfao — 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯 (@justinbtw_) January 28, 2024