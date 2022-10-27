Ravens and Bucs Can Put Up Points on Thursday Night Football

Ravens vs. Buccanneers, 8:15 ET

I feel like I’ve seen this game and season before from a Tom Brady team. The team starts off terribly, then the media starts to say how he has lost it, they are finished, blah, blah, blah. Then, something clicks, they reel off a bunch of wins and then win the Super Bowl. Maybe this is the year that there is too much going on for Brady to overcome.

The Ravens come into the game at 4-3, a solid record overall. They have lost to the Giants on the road, the Bills at home, and the Dolphins on the road. They probably should’ve beaten Miami considering the lead they had, but whatever. All of the losses were by one score though so they are staying in each game. They are really doing all of this despite their defense. On the year, they average 355 yards of offense and 385 yards allowed on defense per game. If there is a game for Brady to get right it would be this one because they are allowing 280 passing yards per game. Lamar Jackson has played very well on the year but has been a bit careless with the ball throwing six interceptions. Tampa still has a strong defense so it might be hard for him to take over this game.

Is Brady terrible? No. He’s almost at 2,000 yards for the year, has eight touchdowns, and just one interception on the year. They have virtually no running game, and really can’t seem to put together a full game of offense. They’ve also lost four of their past five games. Their high score in those games was 31 points against Kansas City. Take out that game and they’ve averaged 13.5 points per game over those four games. The last two losses from the team are just inexcusable, though. They lost to the Panthers and Steelers – both teams that have quarterback issues. The defense for Tampa hasn’t been playing poorly. The offense needs to step up and have a good game. It is a short week, so it is really doubtful that they can make all the adjustments needed.

I lean toward the Ravens in this one. I don’t like that the Buccaneers are on a short week. I’d think Tampa would come out and win the game, but with this being a short week, I don’t think they have the edge. I do think this game is an over. Tampa is going to try everything to get right in the game, and Baltimore’s defense is not very good. Jackson should be able to find the endzone a few games. I could see this being a 24-21 game which would push on the 45, but the only way I can look is the over.

I do think that Mike Evans has watched the replay of him dropping the wide open pass so many times that he comes out and has a monster game. Give me him to score a touchdown any time at +135. I’ll take his first score at +850, and two touchdowns at +900. I’m not going crazy on them, but I will play all three.

