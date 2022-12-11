UFC’s Youngest Fighter Suffocates Opponent, Wins Debut By Submission At Just 18 Years Old

Raul Rosas Jr. is the youngest fighter in the UFC. And with a win this weekend, he is also the youngest winner in UFC history.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 10: Raul Rosas Jr. reacts after defeating Jay Perrin in a featherweight fight during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Zuffa LLC)

At 5-foot-9, 135 pounds, Rosas competes in the Bantamweight division. He was born in the small town of Clovis, New Mexico — with a population of less than 40,000 — on October 8, 2004.

Raul Rosas Jr. is only 18 years old.

Rosas, who made his professional debut for the Mexican promotion Ultimate Warrior Challenge Mexico, was invited to appear on Dana White’s Contender Series 55 after beginning his career 5-0. He almost pulled off an insane knockout during his first fight.

Raul Rosas Jr. almost had knockout of the year in his contender series fight pic.twitter.com/ea3bM1zJnQ — 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) December 11, 2022

After winning his bout against Mando Gutierrez by unanimous decision in September, he earned his historic UFC contract.

The new youngest fighter in UFC history! Welcome to the roster Raul Rosas Jr. 👏 #DWCS pic.twitter.com/tORtYkCdv9 — UFC (@ufc) September 21, 2022

He was only 17 at the time and because he was so young, his parents had to give their consent for him to sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. They did, of course, and it led to a historic moment on Saturday night.

Rosas made his debut at UFC 282 against Jay Perrin in the final card of 2022.

Tuned up & ready to rock 🎸



Raul Rosas Jr. makes his highly anticipated debut NEXT on ESPN 2! #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/NEZ8RCQiyk — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

The senior in high school absolutely dominated his opponent and the fight didn’t even make it out of the first round. It didn’t even make it to the two-minute mark.

Rosas wrapped up Perrin with a rear naked choke and tightened like a boa constrictor to force the tap.

YOUNGEST FIGHTER IN UFC HISTORY WITH AN INCREDIBLE DEBUT FINISH 😨 #UFC282 @espnmma pic.twitter.com/r8jFwzvvfi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 11, 2022

Immediately after the win, Rosas Jr. got on the microphone and asked White for a $50,000 win bonus so that he can buy his mom a minivan to drive him to the UFC performance institute.

The UFC did a great job of promoting Rosas all week and he delivered. After such a big, dominant win, he said that he felt amazing and is ready to go whenever called upon.

"I living like [in] a movie right now"."



Raul Rosas Jr. shined in his UFC debut 🍿 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/pg37Y5E2KM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 11, 2022

It was a historic night for the UFC and it stemmed from Rosas’ big debut. A star is born.