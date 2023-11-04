Rashida Tlaib Accuses Joe Biden Of Supporting Genocide In Gaza, Claims Insanely Anti-Semitic Chant Is Peaceful

Videos by OutKick

Democrat Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib believes Joe Biden has “supported” a “genocide” in Gaza.

Israel is currently hammering Hamas targets in Gaza following the October 7th terrorist attack that left more than 1,400 people dead and hundreds were kidnapped as hostages.

The Israelis responded with a massive air campaign and a growing ground operation to dismantle and destroy Hamas in Gaza. Israel has rocked targets in Gaza, and shows no sign of slowing down against the terrorists. It’s a war that many feel is 100% justified following the horrific slaughter of innocent people.

Rashida Tlaib is not one of those people, and she continues to make it clear she doesn’t stand with Israel or its supporters at all.

Rashida Tlaib shares insane anti-Israel video. The video claims Joe Biden is supporting a “genocide” in Gaza. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Rashida Tlaib shares insane video accusing Joe Biden of supporting a “genocide.”

The Democrat from Michigan shared a video captioned, “.@POTUS, the majority of the American people are not with you on this one. #CeasefireNow,” and it needs to be seen to be believed.

The video shows footage of anti-Israel protesters demanding Israel agree to a cease-fire against the terrorists, but that’s hardly all that it contains. It also contains footage of people gleefully chanting Palestine will be free “from the river to the sea,” and Tlaib says people “will remember in 2024.” The end of the video then flashes the words, “Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people. The American people won’t forget.”

.@POTUS, the majority of the American people are not with you on this one. #CeasefireNow pic.twitter.com/rV97zrMkad — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2023

Below is a screenshot in case she deletes the video. Make sure to send your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tlaib doubles down.

Instead of deleting the video and coming to her senses, Tlaib decided to double down with an unhinged tweet defending the anti-Semitic and anti-Israel chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

For those of you who might not know, the chant means completely erasing and destroying Israel and the elimination of all the Jews who live there. The chant is very straightforward. It’s not a code. People chanting it want Israel to not exist. However, Tlaib thinks it’s just about peace!

“From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity,” she tweeted in a follow-up to the video.

Yes, you read that correctly. An elected official in the American government believes people chanting for the complete destruction of Israel and the people who live there are simply chanting “an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence.”

This woman must think we’re all idiots.

Rashida Tlaib claims “From the river to the sea” is actually about peace. (Credit: Rashida Tlaib/X account)

Rashida Tlaib should be ashamed of herself.

This is just the latest example of Tlaib’s extremist views being put on display. She refused to comment after being asked multiple times about Hamas murdering babies, repeated the lie Israel bombed a hospital in Gaza and is now defending an anti-Semitic chant and accusing Joe Biden of supporting a genocide.

OutKick readers won’t be surprised to learned I’m not exactly a Joe Biden fanboy, but accusing him of supporting a genocide because he stands with Israel – a position held by many decent and civilized people who know right from wrong – is downright crazy.

Joe Biden and everyone else supporting Israel isn’t supporting a genocide, and to frame the issue that way is downright crazy. Israel is at war. Why is that? The answer is simple. Hamas terrorists flooded into the country on October 7th, and murdered babies, slaughtered families, tortured people, wiped out 260 people at a music festival and laughed as they went house to house killing people.

That’s a kind of evil that can’t be negotiated with or tolerated. It must be destroyed (check out a long post on my thoughts on this), and Israel is now doing what it must against the terrorists. Yes, innocent people die in war. It’s unfortunate, but it’s reality. It’s happened in every war you can think of, but that’s not a genocide.

Israel literally warns people before strikes in an attempt to minimize civilian casualties. Hamas purposely targets civilians. The death of innocent people is the entire goal for Hamas.

There is no moral equivalency between Israel and Hamas. This is a fight between good and evil.



Hamas terrorists murdered babies and slaughtered entire families. Israel protects innocent life.



The time has come to eradicate Hamas.



My column: https://t.co/NK8lKpJ3ze pic.twitter.com/kXdDTXqCVq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 14, 2023

It’s also incredibly disappointing to see an elected official claim “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be fire” is simply a chant of peace. No, it’s most definitely not. What exactly does she want us to believe? It’s about pushing Israel off the map, but she thinks her fans are so stupid they’ll just believe it’s about peace.

It’s not hard to stand against evil and against the side that laughs about massacring babies. Don’t fall for this nonsense. Rashida Tlaib should be ashamed of herself, but I’m sure she’s not. Her cycle of anti-Israel rhetoric just continues to roll on. Send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.