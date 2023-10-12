Rashida Tlaib Claims People Critical Of Her Silence On Beheaded Israeli Babies Are Bigots

Videos by OutKick

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib thinks the real bigots are those questioning her silence on murdered Israeli babies.

Israel continues to fight back against Hamas after the terrorist killed more than 1,200 people over the weekend. In one of the most horrifying discoveries of the attack, babies were found murdered and beheaded by Hamas terrorists. It’s one of the most disgusting actions in modern human history.

Yet, Rashida Tlaib couldn’t bring herself to say anything about it. Fox News correspondent Hillary Vaughn repeatedly asked Tlaib about the dead babies, and instead of condemning the horrors carried about by Hamas, she stayed silent, despite multiple opportunities to say something.

🚨WATCH: I asked Rep. Rashida Tlaib about Hamas terrorists chopping off babies heads, children being burned alive, and women being raped – she had nothing to say. pic.twitter.com/a3UvuvJ4hW — Hillary Vaughn (@hillary__vaughn) October 11, 2023

Rashida Tlaib accuses critics of being bigots.

Now, the Congresswoman from Michigan, who is of Palestinian descent, is firing back claiming anyone critical of her silence is the actual bigot.

“I do not support the targeting and killing of civilians, whether in Israel or Palestine. The fact that some have suggested otherwise is offensive and rooted in bigoted assumptions about my faith and ethnicity,” Tlaib told the Michigan Advance in a Wednesday statement.

Let’s read that again. People critical of her silence apparently feel that way because they’re “rooted in bigoted assumptions” about Tlaib’s “faith and ethnicity.”

Rashida Tlaib accuses critics of her silence on Hamas murdering babies of being bigots. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Take Back the Court Action Fund)

That’s an absolutely disgusting and unacceptable response to staying silent on the murders of babies. Condemning Hamas beheading children should be the easiest thing in the world to do. Tlaib had multiple opportunities to do so when pressed by Fox News.

Instead, she chose to walk away and say nothing as Vaughn repeatedly asked her to weigh in. What kind of person can’t bring themselves to simply state murdering babies is bad? I guess I’m a bigot for simply asking that question in Tlaib’s eyes.

Tlaib makes a false equivalency between Israel and Hamas.

Furthermore, she’s making a false equivalency when she says, “I do not support the targeting and killing of civilians, whether in Israel or Palestine.”

She’s implying both sides are equal in their targeting of civilians. That’s just not true. Hamas’ entire goal is to kill civilians. The terror organization gunned down people at a music festival and murdered entire families hiding from the violence. Its goal is to inflict pain and horror on civilians.

Israel goes out of its way to avoid civilian casualties, including warning people in Gaza ahead of strikes. Yes, civilian casualties are a part of war, but there’s a huge difference between collateral damage and straight up targeting civilians. Drawing a comparison between the two sides is insane.

Hamas targeted civilians in an attack on Israel. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Rashida Tlaib should apologize and condemn what Hamas did without trying to take shots at Israel. This isn’t hard, but the Congresswoman from Michigan just can’t seem to figure it out.