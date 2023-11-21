Rare Shohei Ohtani / Babe Ruth Autographed Topps Card Pulled

Videos by OutKick

A rare, one-of-one Topps baseball card was pulled yesterday that featured autographs from both Shohei Ohtani and Babe Ruth in what is sure to be worth quite a bit of money.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



The Babe Ruth & Shohei Ohtani 1/1 dual autograph card has been pulled by @filthbombbreaks.



This is a redemption card for the “Hitting” version, while the “Pitching” variation of this card is likely still in a sealed box somewhere.



I have this card valued… pic.twitter.com/1Ar52P2q5L — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) November 20, 2023

The dual autograph card is part of the new Topps 2023 Definitive Collection, with boxes that only feature a select number of cards sometimes going for upwards of $3,000 a piece.

With both Ohtani and Ruth being dominant two-way players, Topps decided to release a ‘hitting’ version of the two as well as a ‘pitching one.’ The card pulled shows both Ohtani and Ruth batting while including both an Ohtani autograph and a Ruth autograph.

The card is a damn beauty.

RARE CARD PULLED DURING ONLINE BREAK

The card was pulled by Filthbomb Breakers during a livestream ‘break,’ on Monday. A break is when people buy cards and open them live on air in front of an audience. Think of it like a scene from Willy Wonka where they are all opening chocolate bars to find the golden ticket.

Many times, fans can pay to reserve a particular team and will receive whatever card gets pulled from it. In this instance, because the card features both a [former] Angels player and obviously a former Yankees one, it’s expected that both winners will agree to sell the card and split the profits.

Although the card hasn’t gone to auction yet, many assume it will go for over $100,000 as the sports memorabilia market continues to be absolutely booming.

With the other autographed card still out there in a Topps box just waiting to be opened, I think it’s time for me to ask all my relatives this Thanksgiving for that Christmas cash early.