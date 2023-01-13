Rare Kobe Bryant Jersey Could Go For $7 Million At Auction

A rare, autographed Kobe Bryant jersey could fetch big bucks at an upcoming auction.

The signed Lakers home jersey is from Bryant’s 2007-08 MVP season. Bryant wore the jersey a total of 25 games, including 6 playoff matchups.

A rare Kobe Bryant jersey is expected to go for millions at auction. (Sothebys.com)

The auction house Sotheby’s describes the item as “the most valuable Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey to ever appear at auction.” Kobe scored a total of 645 points while wearing the jersey, and also had it on while receiving his MVP trophy.

Lakers and basketball fans will also recognize the jersey as the one that Kobe is seen tugging on during the first round of the 2008 players. The photo is one of Bryant’s most iconic.

This image of Kobe Bryant grabbing his jersey is one of his most iconic. (Sothebys.com)

But for any potential bidders out there, it’s going to cost you. The auction house believes the jersey will go anywhere from $5-7 million, easily surpassing any other Kobe merchandise.

Currently his game-worn, autographed jersey from his rookie year holds the record at $3.7 million when it was purchased in 2021.

Kobe helped lead the Lakers to the NBA Finals in 2008, before they lost in 6 games to the Boston Celtics.

The Sotheby’s auction begins on Feb. 2.