Raptors Head Coach Goes Off On Referees After Giving Lakers 23 Free Throws In 4th Quarter

Can you really blame him?

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic went absolutely bizzerk after last night’s one-point loss to the Lakers that was an absolute crap show by the referees.

Just how bad were the officials?

They gave TWENTY THREE foul shots to the Lakers in just the fourth quarter alone! Anthony Davis went 11-for-11 at the foul line in the final quarter while also dropping 20 of his 41 points.

Oh, and if that wasn’t enough – Davis had eight free throw attempts in the last 1:01 of the game. Ya know, because THAT’s normal and all.

If it’s been a long week, enjoy this rant by Rajakovic for some laughs:

"They had to win tonight? If that's the case just let us know so we don't show up for the game, just give them a win. But that was not fair tonight."



Raptors Coach Darko Rajaković was NOT happy in his post game press-conference

LAKERS HAD 23 FREE THROWS IN THE 4TH QUARTER

“It’s outrageous. What happened tonight, this is completely B.S… This is shame. Shame for the referees. Shame for the league to allow this. Twenty-three free throws for them, and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter? Like, how to play the game? I understand respect for All-Stars and all that, but we have star players on our team as well,” the coach screamed.

After defending Raptors forward Scottie Barnes for playing hard and only getting two foul shots the whole game, Raj continued his rant – even insinuating that there’s perhaps sports betting going on for why the games are being called so poorly by the referees this season.

(Enjoy that fine by the league for that comment, coach!)

Hey, LeBron James – you know the game of basketball, could you at least admit that the refs may have called a bad game there at the end?

Nope.

"I feel like they fouled, and we didn't."



LeBron James kept it really simple when asked on free throw discrepancy against the Raptors

NBA IS QUICKLY BECOMING A JOKE

Last night’s game once again showed how not only the fans, but now the players too, are getting fed up with how it’s being run.

The officials are literally deciding the outcome of the games. It’s not just a bad mistake here or there on a close call foul, it’s happening multiple times a week throughout the league.

You know it’s bad when people are even agreeing with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr after he also went after the refs and the league a few weeks ago – even calling it “disgusting,” what the NBA has allowed officials to dictate.

Steve Kerr sounds off after Nikola Jokic's 18 free throws: "I have a problem with the way we are legislating defense out of the game.We're just enabling players to BS their way to the foul line. If I were a fan, I wouldn't have wanted to watch the second half. It was disgusting."

With the NBA already having a TV ratings problem, the last thing they need is to lose more fans. But the genius that is Commissioner Adam Silver has decided to not listen to the fans complaints about what they’re frustrated about – mainly the players’ workload management excuses as well as referees going completely wild on the court. Instead, Silver decided to start an NBA In-Season Tournament that NOBODY wanted.

Heck of a job there, Commish!