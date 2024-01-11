Raptors Coach Slapped With 25K Fine After Ripping Officials For ‘Favoring’ Lakers

Videos by OutKick

The NBA dropped a heavy fine on Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic after sounding off on Tuesday night’s officiating against the Los Angeles Lakers. He torched the officials and Lakers, and is now paying the price … but who’s to say it wasn’t worth it?

The refs ‘awarded’ L.A. a whopping 23 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter. Considering the Lakers won by a point, 132-131, Rajakovic and the Raptors weren’t thrilled by the abundance of whistles in the final period.

After the game, Rajakovic tore the officiating crew to shreds. Now, he’s facing a $25,000 fine from the league.

“That’s outrageous. What happened tonight, this is completely B.S.,” Rajakovic said on Tuesday. “This is shame. Shame for the referees. Shame for the league to allow this. Twenty-three free throws for them, and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter? Like, how to play the game? I understand respect for All-Stars and all that, but we have star players on our team as well.”

Raptors HC Darko Rajakovic was heated in the postgame presser, unhappy with the Lakers 23 free throw attempts in the 4Q pic.twitter.com/1xvoXrUM6k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2024

The NBA released its decision on Thursday, punishing the Raptors coach for criticizing the officiating.

“Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined $25,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating … Rajakovic made his comments to the media following the Raptors’ 132-131 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 9 at Crypto.com Arena.”

Considering how much sweetheart treatment LeBron James and the Lakers receive, Rajakovic’s claims didn’t sound far-fetched to many.

SAN FRANCISCO – Darko Rajakovic, head coach of the Toronto Raptors, looks on during a timeout from the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on January 7. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)