Rapper E-40 Cites Racism For Being Thrown Out Of NBA Playoff Game

Bay Area rapper E-40 was ejected from the Golden State Warriors game, and he says it’s because of racism.

E-40 or Earl Stevens — which would be the worst rap name ever — was sitting courtside at Golden 1 Center on Saturday when the incident occurred during a playoff game in Sacramento.

Social media videos show security escorting the 55-year-old artist from his seat.

Did @TheRealE40 get kicked out?! I wonder what happened.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sbmzbsYv0O — Coach Marcus Riley (@linebackrschool) April 16, 2023

While we don’t know exactly how everything unfolded, E-40 gave his account of the events to The Athletic.

He said it all started when he faced “disrespectful heckling” from other fans.

“During the fourth quarter, I finally turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but police manner,” E-40’s statement read. “Yet, shortly thereafter, Kings’ security approached me, assumed that I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena.”

E-40 said the ejection was a clear example of racism.

“Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that — despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur — racial bias remains prevalent,” E-40 said. “Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault.”

Hip-hop artist E-40 says racial bias was the reason behind him being kicked out of Golden 1 Center midway through the fourth quarter of Golden State-Sacramento on Saturday night and he is requesting the Kings to investigate. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/15Lwl2lJZF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2023

E-40 is a big fan of the Golden State Warriors and often sits courtside.

“I’ve attended countless NBA games throughout my lifetime and have always prided myself in my professionalism, so this experience has been jarring,” he said. “I was absolutely humiliated by the Kings’ security team and I’m calling on the franchise to investigate the appalling conduct that transpired.”

While the Sacramento Kings have not commented on the incident, the rapper sent a word of thanks to his supporters.

“I’m truly grateful for my fans and supporters who have reached out to express their concern and disappointment regarding these disheartening circumstances,” he said. “I hope those involved are held accountable for their behavior.”

E-40 sits courtside at the 2016 NBA Finals. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

E-40 is a founding member of the rap group the Click. He also founded Sick Wid It Records. He has released 26 studio albums to date.