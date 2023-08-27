Rapper DMC Uses Lionel Messi’s Debut To Announce Presidential Campaign

Videos by OutKick

Saturday was quite the day. Not only did we get to see Lionel Messi’s MLS debut, but we also got to witness DMC announcing his candidacy for President of the United States.

The rapper took advantage of a packed Red Bull Arena to throw his hat in the political ring while also giving a motivational speech about the beauty of life.

Never waste an opportunity, I suppose.

DMC says he’s running for president.

“The whole beauty of everything that’s going on, Messi being here, soccer, MLS, everything that’s going on, this is what the world is all about,” said DMC, whose real name is Darryl McDaniels.

“We see so much division, but if we go to a soccer game or concert or museum, where the sports and art is, it’s a true representation of how great this world is. Not can be, is.”

And that’s when things got weird.

“And I am running for President starting today, because in a beautiful place like this… what better place to announce it?” DMC said. “But it’s all about togetherness and people coming together.”

It’s all about togetherness and people coming together. DMC is clearly going to the Kamala Harris school of speech writing.

(Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Of course, he’s usually much more smooth on the mic.

An original member of Run-DMC, the rapper is one of the founding fathers of hip-hop. And Run-DMC is considered one of the genre’s most influential acts — as the first hip-hop group to go gold and later platinum. In 2016, the group received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

As far as the actual soccer game, fans got what they came to see.

After not getting the start, Messi came off the bench on the hour mark to score the second goal in a 2-0 Inter Miami win.