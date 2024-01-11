Ranking NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Games From Most Interesting To Least

Videos by OutKick

Who doesn’t love rankings!? For this column, I’m going to rank all six Super Wild Card Games in the NFL this weekend. Of course, I’m going to watch them all from opening kickoff to final whistle.

But, there’s still a definitive list of how excited I am to watch each matchup. And, here it is…

Best Game of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, Sunday 4:30 p.m. E.T.

For me, this came down to this matchup or the Rams taking on the Lions. With all the Matthew Stafford returns to Detroit storylines, that game has a lot of intrigue.

Strictly from a football perspective, though, this is the best game of the weekend. I understand that the spread is a touchdown, but Green Bay can keep this one close. Not only that, but both of these teams feature exciting offenses that can put up points. Plus, both have oft-criticized quarterbacks who want to make their mark.

That’s obviously far more important for Dak Prescott than it is for Jordan Love. This is almost a must-win game for Prescott. If he and the Cowboys don’t make it out of Wild Card Weekend after finishing second in the NFC, that would be a complete disaster. It might cost Mike McCarthy his job, too.

Dak Prescott’s legacy is on the line during NFL Super Wild Card Weekend. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

For the Packers, they reach the playoffs in the first season without Aaron Rodgers. If they go into Dallas and win? My goodness. The entire country is tuning into this game, which I expect to draw a MONSTER television rating. I’m betting it delivers on the hype.

Best of the Rest

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday 8:00 p.m. E.T.

I almost put this game lower, but I realized there are some rough matchups on the schedule this weekend. There was no way to justify not having Patrick Mahomes playing a playoff game below this spot. Sure, he and the Chiefs had a down year. But, now it’s playoff time. That’s when the Chiefs show up.

If anything, I want to see if Mahomes can elevate this team — which is severely lacking in offensive weapons — to a championship contender.

On the other side, Miami is just too banged up to make too much noise. But, they could win this game. I don’t think they will, but they could. It’s going to require a superhuman effort from Tyreek Hill in his Kansas City revenge game, but that’s definitely not out of the question.

It will be interesting to see how Tua Tagovailoa plays in the cold weather on the road in a playoff game, too. Miami has to make some kind of decision on his future after this year, so there’s a lot on his shoulders on Saturday.

Putting this game on Peacock is a travesty, but I’m paying the $6 to watch I can tell you that for sure.

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, Sunday 8:00 p.m. E.T.

To me, this is the second-best game of the weekend. Obviously, there’s the Stafford stuff in a return to Detroit. Plus, Jared Goff is very motivated to beat the team and head coach who thought he wasn’t good enough to win with.

On the football side, this game features the highest total of the weekend (51.5) as Las Vegas anticipates points on the board. There’s no reason not to expect that, as both teams have below-average defenses and offenses that can be very explosive.

Matthew Stafford returning to Detroit to face the Lions in the playoffs is one of the best stories heading into NFL Super Wild Card Weekend. (Photo by Mike Lawrence/Getty Images)

Then, add in the atmosphere in Detroit. The crowd is going to be ELECTRIC. The question is whether or not that might actually hurt Detroit. Expectations are high and that means more pressure and tension. The Rams are built for that since they just won a Super Bowl two seasons ago.

I’m also interested to see how Dan Campbell coaches the game. He’s known as a very aggressive coach who makes bold decisions. Does he stick to that here? Or, does the pressure of the moment change some of his thinking?

Good, Not Great

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, Saturday 4:30 p.m. E.T.

Initially, I thought I’d have this as the worst game of the weekend. However, after thinking about it, I’m mildly intrigued by this matchup. Although, I’m not one of those people thrilled to watch Joe Flacco quarterback a playoff game.

His story is fun, but let’s be honest: there’s a reason he was on his couch for the first couple months of the NFL season. He joined a ready-made situation and I’m happy for him. But, I’m not expecting him to go out there and light it up.

C.J. Stroud, on the other hand, makes for a unique viewing experience. Yes, it’s technically his first NFL Playoff game. However, this is a player who played in several massive college football games, including a College Football Playoff semifinal against eventual National Champion Georgia.

Then, last week, the Texans faced a de facto playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts. I think Stroud is up to the challenge and won’t be scared of the moment. This could turn into a really fun football game.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday 8:15 p.m. E.T.

I think the Philadelphia Eagles are suddenly underrated. People are piling on them too much and they are not a team I would sleep on this postseason. It starts with this matchup against Tampa Bay. Just like the other game in this category, one of the quarterbacks makes it much less interesting — and his name isn’t Jalen Hurts.

CHARLOTTE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers on January 7 at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mayfield, like Flacco, is a fun story. However, I don’t have high hopes for a strong performance from him in this game. Despite the low spread, I think this game has the most blowout potential of any this weekend. Something tells me the Eagles figure it out and come out strong early against the Bucs.

Worst Game of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, Sunday 1 p.m. E.T.

There are very few things going for this game from a pure watchability standpoint. Josh Allen is very exciting and the Buffalo Bills are scorching hot. That’s … about it. Pittsburgh was lucky to reach the postseason and the advance metrics just don’t believe this is a very good team. There’s no question that Mason Rudolph is the worst starting quarterback in the playoffs.

Plus, there’s expected to be heavy winds and cold temperatures. In a game between Buffalo and Pittsburgh, that probably means a ton of rushing and not many big plays. Buffalo should win this game fairly easily and I’m having trouble finding anything worth really paying attention to here.

Except, that it’s an NFL Wild Card Playoff game and it’s going to be the only sporting event worth watching on Sunday afternoon. Good enough, I suppose.