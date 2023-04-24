Rangers Will Route Reds In Cincinnati

Videos by OutKick

Rangers vs. Reds, 6:40 ET

Baseball has been a bit streaky for me this season to begin the year. I wouldn’t consider that to be very surprising. It can be hard to see trends for pitchers and hitters early in the season. As more data becomes available the ups and downs should balance out. I started the year pretty solid, and then stumbled for about a week before rebounding fairly well over the last weekend plus. Now we start a new week with new series and I’m looking to start a nice run here.

The Rangers are looking pretty solid to start this year and if we are being open and honest (it is a safe space here) I thought they’d be better, but not great. Right now they look like they could be at the very least a Wild Card contender and potentially even win the division over the Astros. They are hitting the ball well and even pitching well to start the year. Their big addition of Jacob deGrom has worked out thus far. Their other addition, Nathan Eovaldi, hasn’t looked quite as good, but he should stabilize over the course of this season. It might’ve already happened as he put in a quality start during his last game. He is allowing an alarming amount of hits this season though. Eventually, that can be an issue and he will need to resolve that situation.

The Reds offense continues to struggle. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Reds In The Midst Of Losing Streak

The Reds are a bad baseball team, but I actually have been impressed with how well they’ve played at home thus far. They have been respectable here with a 6-6 record. Away from Great American Ballpark they are 1-9. They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak and just were swept by the Pirates. Somehow in a four-game series, they ended up scoring just six runs. Even at the beginning of the season everyone should’ve expected them to be bad offensively, but this is really bad. Nick Lodolo is pitching for the Reds. He had a nice start to the season but his last outing was brutal. He allowed eight earned runs over 4.2 innings. He has allowed 30 hits on the season, too. Allowing that many hits makes it almost impossible to win long-term because there is just too much traffic on the basepaths.

We are getting too much of a discount on the Rangers to pass this up. I’m taking Texas at -115 in this game. Both pitchers are allowing too many opponents to get on base, but I have more faith that the Rangers are going to capitalize on the opportunities over the Reds. Back Texas at -115.

