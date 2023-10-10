Rangers Will Close Out Series In First Home Postseason Game

Videos by OutKick

Orioles vs. Rangers, 8:03 ET

It looked good for about six innings. I’m the guy that normally plays first five so I don’t need to worry about the bullpen and can cut the game down a bit. Last night, the Phillies jumped out to an early lead and they were holding the great Braves offense hitless through five innings. Disaster struck and my Phillies moneyline bet went up in flames as the Braves evened the series. Now, we switch to the Orioles and Rangers series for Game 3 as it comes to Texas.

Baltimore was the top seed in the American League, but it looks like the combination of time off and bad pitching has put their backs against the wall as they’ve lost the past two games. Having home-field advantage doesn’t seem to matter much this season as the home team is just 6-10 overall. The Orioles haven’t rolled over and died in the series, but they lost the first game by a run and then the second they were clobbered before climbing back as much as they could, ultimately losing 11-8. Tonight, they turn to Dean Kremer to hopefully keep the series alive. Kremer produced a decent enough season with a 13-5 record and a 4.12 ERA. He did face Texas once this season and had a solid performance of 6.1 innings and three earned runs allowed in a 5-3 loss. In September, the team somewhat limited how much he pitched, probably in anticipation for the playoffs. He didn’t complete six innings in any of his September outings and allowed nine earned runs over 22.2 innings. I really don’t have much faith in Kremer, and in reality, the first sign of trouble he will be yanked as the Orioles need to win three straight in order to keep their hopes alive.

BALTIMORE, MD – JULY 09: Dean Kremer #64 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches in the first inning during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 9, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The offense of the Rangers is what got them here and it has carried them so far in the playoffs. I can’t say I expected any of this. I thought they would be an average-at-best team, but they maintained first place in the division for the majority of the season despite injuries and ultimately were able to grab a Wild Card spot. Then they were able to take down the Rays in Tampa in just two games before grabbing both games on the road against the Orioles. Now they look to close out the series and continue their undefeated streak in the MLB playoffs. To that end, they are putting the ball in the hands of Nathan Eovaldi. He had a very strong season for the Rangers. Sure, there were some games where there were hiccups, but overall he produced a 12-5 record with a 3.63 ERA. He didn’t face the Orioles this season, but having pitched for the Red Sox for a number of years, he is familiar with the lineup. He’s held them to just 9 RBIs and one home run in 140 at-bats against him. He turned in a magnificent performance on the road against the Rays in the Wild Card round, allowing just one earned run in 6.2 innings.

Sorry to say it Baltimore fans, but I think this series is completely over. I don’t think that the Orioles win a game and I think Eovaldi dominates the game tonight and Kremer folds. This is actually the first home game the Rangers have this postseason. Their fans have to be pumped and it will be loud there tonight. I’ll take the Rangers tonight at -135.

