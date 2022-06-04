Rangers Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Lightning, ‘Kid Line,’ Shesterkin Keep On Rolling

It was billed as one of the greatest goaltender matchups of all-time: Andrei Vasilevskiy vs. Igor Shesterkin. The two best goalies in the world, in form and representing their teams with a Stanley Cup berth on the line.

Through two games, advantage Shesterkin — and advantage New York Rangers. New York once again solved the 2018-19 Vezina Trophy winner en route to a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals Friday from Madison Square Garden.

They say all streaks must end and the Lightning’s most impressive one did. You’d have to go back to April 14 and 16 of 2019 against the Columbus Blue Jackets to find the last time the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions lost two games in a row during the playoffs. Tampa Bay was 18-0 over that timeframe — now 18-1 after Shesterkin and co. stifled them at every turn. The Rangers now hold a 2-0 lead with the series shifting to Amalie Arena in Tampa for Games 3 and 4.

New York, New York – June 3, 2022: Igor Shesterkin makes a save with his skate on a Steven Stamkos breakaway in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

For the majority of 60 minutes, Tampa Bay looked like a team that’s played in 61 playoff games the past three postseasons, while the “Kid Line” kept on humming. The line of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko found the back of the net again, with the latter getting his second of the postseason to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead 17:32 into the first.

Kakko found himself tucked in behind the defense pairing of Victor Hedman and Jan Rutta, in perfect position for a perfect pass from Adam Fox. Fox delivered it on a silver platter for Kakko, who deflected it in pass Vasilevskiy. With the assist, Fox extended his home playoff-point streak to nine, only eclipsed by Hall of Famers Ray Bourque (10 in 1991) and Paul Coffey (10 in 1985).

ESPN studio analyst Mark Messier was so impressed by the 2020-21 Norris Trophy winner, that he said his game reminded him of former teammate Brian Leetch. Messier and Leetch were the leaders of the Rangers’ last Stanley Cup winning team back in 1994.

“Adam Fox put on a show,” Messier said. “He was the best player on the ice. He reminded me of Brian Leetch with the way he controlled the entire period.”

But it wasn’t just the “Kid Line,” nor was it Fox and Shesterkin only for the Rangers. After Nikita Kucherov converted on the power play just 2:41 into the first to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead, another kid, this time a blueliner, picked as good a time as ever to score his second career goal in the playoffs. It was K’Andre Miller who found twine just over three minutes later to tie things up at one, this one coming from the slot.

Mika Zibanejad’s snipe past the blocker of Vasilevskiy off a Kucherov turnover early in the third looked to be a back breaker for Tampa Bay, as New York seemed comfortable with a two-goal lead. But when Nick Paul answered for the Lightning with just 2:02 remaining in the third, it created a few tense moments for New York and Shesterkin.

We've got a one goal game folks 🍿



Nick Paul makes it 3-2 with 2 minutes remaining #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/UkLQwpitdv — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 4, 2022

Steven Stamkos, who came into the game with five goals during the postseason after scoring 42 in the regular season, had two golden opportunities for another –to perhaps send the game to overtime. With the net empty and Tampa Bay carrying a 6-on-5 advantage, the puck found Stamkos’ stick from his office, not once, but twice. Both missed the net altogether, after a flurry of chances that failed to get past Shesterkin.

The Rangers have now won eight home playoff games in a row, but will now turn their attention to playing on the road. It’ll be a Sunday matinee, at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Tampa Bay has won four home playoff games in a row dating back to the Toronto series.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.