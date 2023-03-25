Rangers Should Handle Business in Road Matchup

Videos by OutKick

Rangers vs. Panthers, 5:00 ET

I didn’t have a hockey play yesterday. Part of it was that I had some other things going on, but the other part was I just didn’t like the way that some of these games have been going. My most recent play was a loss. It wasn’t an egregious one or something, it was just a one unit play. It has just been a bit of a roller coaster with this, so tread lightly. After a really hot start and then a streak of like 15-2 a couple of weeks ago, I have cooled down a bit. So let’s see if we can get the win here today and start something new.

The Rangers have been playing very good hockey lately. Sitting at 42-20-10 on the season they are looking to end strong as they make a playoff run. The trade with Chicago for Patrick Kane has been paying dividends already as they’ve scored 21 goals over their past five games. He gives them another dynamic player to go along with Artemu Panarin. This isn’t the best spot, but it isn’t terrible either, for the Rangers as they are on the second game of a two-game road trip. They have been very good on the road, but are also likely looking at their schedule and seeing that they get to have a nice homestand after this game. They’ve also already taken care of business twice against the Panthers this season, so there should be a bit more motivation for the Panthers to win this game. The Rangers will likely have the better goalie in this game too.

The Panthers were the team I backed in their last game. They were playing very good hockey and then their past two games have been absolute duds. They still need to rack up wins in order to secure a playoff spot. They are better at home, and this is the second game of the homestand which should help. The part that makes me a bit uncomfortable is that they’ve allowed six goals in their past two games. You have to think that the coaches are going to hound them about defense and to not allow so many shots to get on goal in this game. That’s not an easy task against a talented Rangers squad. They need to watch penalties as the power plays have been killing them this year. If they can stop allowing so many power play goals, they might have a shot to win this game.

I see the line moving in favor of the Panthers to win this game, and maybe they will. I’m on the other side of it though. I think the Rangers are playing too good and the Panthers defense in current form is not good enough to stop New York. I’ll back the Rangers at +110 today.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024