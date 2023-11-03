Rangers Nathaniel Lowe Puts On Championship Parade Clinic; Anniahlates Beer From Fan, Immediately Goes Tarps Off

Videos by OutKick

The beautiful thing about the World Series is that even if you win one that hardly anyone watched, you still won a World Series. And that means a championship parade is in order, and during the Texas Rangers parade on Friday, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe put on an absolute clinic.

His masterclass was captured in one video clip that was posted to X.

Lowe can be seen in the back of a pickup truck waving to fans. He must have spotted a fan with a brewski to spare and motioned for them to air mail it to him. They did and he snagged it perfectly, but unfortunately, signals got crossed and another person threw a beer at the same time. That second throw was several feet low and clobbered the Toyota Tundra with a thud.

Undeterred by the sudden need to take the truck to the body shop (why would he care? It’s not like it’s his truck), Lowe cracked the cold one and dumped it down his gullet.

Nathaniel Lowe catches a beer from a fan and chugs it before losing his shirt pic.twitter.com/HP21TanShh — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 3, 2023

Nathaniel Lowe Is A Championship Parade Natural

It was a solid chugging. Sure there was some residual splash-back. You try cleanly chugging a beer after two days of celebrating a World Series title.

That splashed beer led Lowe to call an audible, one that made the crowd go nuts. He dropped his hat and glasses and popped his jersey and undershirt right off. I would consider drop his hat and glasses.

Wait a second… is this Lowe’s first World Series parade? These are some veteran parade moves you see from guys that already have a ring or two on the mantle.

But nope, this is his first. Lowe has only played for the Rays and Rangers, so this sort of thing may not have even been on his radar until very recently.

Nonetheless, a hell of a performance in a maiden Championship parade. The guy is a natural.

