Rangers Can Extend Hot Streak Against Hurricanes

Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 7:00 ET

Last night I told you to take the Kings and that was an easy winner as they put up eight goals on the Flames. Part of the reason I’ve been playing some of these games is due to the value of the different lines. For instance, last night, I thought that the game wasn’t that much of a coin flip. I suppose on the surface everyone has a 50% chance to win the game in that they either win or lose, but there is more to it than that. I think I’ve found another winner for us on a game that is also close to a pick’em here tonight. There is of course risk with this as the expectation is the game will be close, but sometimes lines are wrong.

The Hurricanes are one of the best teams in all of the NHL, but they also are one of the best road teams in the game with a record of 21-7-6. They have struggled lately though with just two wins over their past five games. Their most recent game was a win, but it didn’t come easy as they took the Flyers to overtime and finally pulled it out winning the game 5-4. Now they travel to New York where they face the Rangers for the third time this season. This is the first end of a home-and-home back-to-back between the Hurricanes and Rangers. Frederik Andersen is probably going to be in the net tonight and this will be the second time he faces the Rangers this season. He allowed five goals in that game on just 18 shots faced. It isn’t like he played a period and was really bad, he only faced 18 shots over the course of an entire game. That seems rather low and seems like the defense was doing its job, but Andersen wasn’t great. The Hurricanes are 4-1 over the past five Andersen games despite him allowing at least three goals over his past three games.

The Rangers have been very hot lately with a four-game winning streak and wins in six of their last their past seven games. In fact they are 6-3 over their past nine games, all since they acquired Patrick Kane. The past four games have seen the Rangers put up a total of 22 goals and they’ve also put up back-to-back shutouts. Their defense is clicking, and clearly, the offense is carrying their end of the bargain. This is the last game of a five-game homestand for the Rangers. The only issue that I have with them is that this is the third game in four nights for New York. My guess is that whoever wins this game loses the next one. Igor Shesterkin is probably taking the net for the Rangers. He’s been very stingy lately as the Rangers are 6-1 over his seven March starts. In those seven games he has only allowed 15 total goals as well.

I think the only reason the Hurricanes have a chance here is that the Rangers may end up getting tired. I trust Shesterkin much more in this game, and the Rangers offense is really hot right now. I can’t go against them and am happy to take them at home in this one. I also think the Rangers team total of over 3.5 is worth a sprinkle at +140. My official play is New York -110.

