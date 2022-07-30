Randy Orton’s Wife Revealed That She Had Sex With The WWE Star At Madison Square Garden

Being a champion has its perks. Like having sex at Madison Square Garden. Just ask WWE star Randy Orton about that.

According to his wife Kim Orton, the two got it on at Madison Square Garden back in 2013 when the WWE took over the arena around Christmastime. At the time, he held two WWE titles.

Kim revealed the fun fact on the latest episode of The Wives of Wrestling podcast, which is hosted by Jon Alba and features Kim and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle’s wife Giovanna Angle.

It all started with a discussion about how gross the belts are and a warning about wiping them down with alcohol. Giovanna chimed in with, “Me and Kurt may or may have done it with his medals. I just had them on. You heard ‘clink, clink, clink.'”

That’s when Kim decided to tell her MSG story. And there are a couple of people who can confirm her story. One of them is former WWE star Big Show and the other is an MSG security guard. Both of them walked in on the Ortons at MSG.

The doors at MSG apparently don’t have locks

“Big Show walked in on us in Madison Square Garden. He told us the room to go in. A security guard walked in on us,” Kim said. “That’s when he had both titles. New, fresh love. There’s nothing better.”

Alba realized that in 2013 the WWE took over MSG around Christmas and asked, “You f–ked in Madison Square Garden at the Christmas show? What is wrong with you, woman?”

Kim replied, “What do you mean? We’re showing Christ our love.” She then added, “I’m so glad my kids don’t like me enough to listen anymore.”

Having sex at MSG during Christmas is just an example of why Randy fell in love with Kim. According to Kim anyway. She said, “Why do you think my husband fell in love with me, Jon? He’s like ‘wait a minute, this chick is something else. She’s a freak.'”

Yet another reason why her kids probably don’t want to listen to their mom’s podcast. It’s possible they stopped listening on the advice of their therapist. Who in their right mind wants to hear their own mother talk about sex and describe themselves as a freak?