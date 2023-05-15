Randy Orton May Never Wrestle Again

Videos by OutKick

It might be the end of the road for Randy Orton.

Orton is a 10-time WWE champion and a four-time world heavyweight champion. He is The Legend Killer. The Viper.

But after suffering a back injury in a tag-team match last year, the WWE legend might be forced into retirement.

Orton’s father — legendary pro wrestler “Cowboy” Bob Orton — spoke with Sportskeeda about his son’s timetable to return. But according to Bob, a return might not actually be in the cards.

“He’s training, so we’ll see what happens. I don’t know,” Bob said. “If he feels like he’s ready to go back, I think he might, but again he’s pretty well taken care of. I don’t think he needs to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do.”

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in April, the current superstar was “nowhere close” to a return.

And assuming doctors actually did tell Orton not to return to the ring, WWE may not medically clear him.

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

Orton made his WWE debut in 2002 in the Evolution faction with Triple H, a.k.a. Paul Levesque, Ric Flair and Batista. And in 2004, he became the youngest world champion in history at the age of 24.

His last appearance was on the May 20, 2022 episode of SmackDown. On that show, Orton and Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team Championships to The Usos in a title unification match.

Orton is a future Hall of Famer and one of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history.

And damn, you’d hate to see him retire on anything but his own terms.