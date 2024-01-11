Randy Moss Gave His Reaction To Bill Belichick News While Out On The Water Fishing, Salutes His Old Coach With A Freshly-Caught Bass

Videos by OutKick

Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss took some time out from his quiet morning on the lake to tip his cap — and a bass — to his former coach Bill Belichick.

Everyone and their mother knew that the Bill Belichick era in New England was drawing to a close. It just wasn’t always clear how and when that would all go down.

Of course, the news officially broke on Thursday morning, with the team and Belichick amicably parting ways by way of mutual decision to move on.

The brutal post-Brady era likely made it all a bit easier to handle the decision to move on from Belichick.

It also left him free to jump off that sinking ship…

Anywho, because no one knew when exactly this news would come, a lot of commentators weren’t in studios or even at home. They were out living life like Randy Moss was.

He was fishing on North Carolina’s Lake Norman. However, he still took a moment to salute Belichick, whom he played for from 2007 to 2010.

"Hey Coach Belichick, my hat goes off to you. I'm out here bass fishing, I hope you can get out here with me!" –@RandyMoss https://t.co/IbpywFsxBJ pic.twitter.com/o80mIyG44a — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) January 11, 2024

“Man, my hat goes off to him,” Moss said before holding up a freshly-caught bass. “Hey, Coach Belichick, my hat goes off to you, man. I’m out here bass fishing, I hope you can get out here with me. These are things I’m doing out here on Lake Norman, baby!”

There aren’t a lot of coaches who an ex-player would be willing to break from a morning of lip rippin’ to honor. Belichick is one of the few (and the others retired or got let go in the last 36 hours too).

It shouldn’t be a surprise he appreciates his old coach. Moss’ first season in Foxborough saw him haul in a career-high 23 touchdowns.

Of course, it certainly helped that a certain Mr. Brady was the one lacing those downfield to him.

