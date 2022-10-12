Randy Johnson Is A Photographer And It’s Blowing Peoples’ Minds

The next time you’re at a game and you see an abnormally tall photographer crouched along the sideline trying to snap a shot, it just might be Randy Johnson.

The Baseball Hall of Famer hung up his spikes back in 2010 after pitching for the Expos, Mariners, Astros, Diamondback, Yankees, and Giants. Since then he’s been focused on shutter speed instead of pitch speed.

learned today that randy johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots nfl games (???) pic.twitter.com/P714LxY6hH — Sophie Kleeman (@sophiekleeman) October 12, 2022

While a lot of us (here, here) are learning about the Big Unit’s photography acumen, it turns out he’s been at it for a long time. According to his photography website, Johnson studied photojournalism at the University of Southern California from 1983 to 1985.

“My world travels have allowed me to capture various rarities from the beauty of many African safaris, to motorsports, to multiple major music artists,” Johnson wrote on his webpage.

Speaking of his website, Johnson’s logo is a dead bird laying on its back.

Yeah, his photography business logo is incredibly funny pic.twitter.com/b9G21G8bpa — 🎃Boo🎃-per Lund (@cooperlund) October 12, 2022

Absolutely brilliant.

If you don’t get why it’s so great, it’s an incredible nod to one of the greatest sports bloopers ever.

And if you think Johnson is just snapping pictures for fun, you’re wrong. His work has appeared in magazines like Spin, Rolling Stone, and Metal Hammer.

