Suspensions From Broncos/Rams Altercation Reduced To Fines

Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi won’t miss any time after their altercation this past Sunday.

The Rams offensive lineman and Broncos linebacker were both slapped with a one game suspension following the pair each throwing a shot after the game this past Sunday.

However, their suspensions didn’t last long.

Appeals officers appointed by the NFL and NFLPA decided to reduce the penalties to just fines. Gregory will be fined $50,000 and Aboushi will be fined $12,000.

Randy Gregory getting a much larger fine is almost certainly due to the fact he threw the first blow.

Appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, have reduced the discipline assessed to Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi, respectively, from one-game suspensions to fines of $50,000 for Gregory and $12,000 for Aboushi. — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) December 28, 2022

Prior to the suspensions getting rescinded, Gregory issued an apology for his actions after the game.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize for my actions yesterday. The game was full of emotion and disappointment, and was not a reflection of my character. My goal is to finish out this season strong, play with pride and be part of the solution and not the problem going forward,” Gregory stated after the suspensions were initially handed out.

Statement from Broncos’ OLB Randy Gregory, who is appealing the one-game suspension that the NFL handed down Monday: pic.twitter.com/AYWp8ccHud — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2022

However, Randy Gregory now has the green light to play against the Chiefs. He’ll just be $50,000 lighter in the wallet. The Rams have the Chargers next, and Aboushi will also be geared up and able to roll. Hopefully, both of them learned their lessons after having to lose a significant amount of money.