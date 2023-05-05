Random Bets: Memphis Grizzlies F Dillon Brooks’ Next NBA Team

Videos by OutKick

Usually, NBA front offices throw coaches under the bus after playoff failures (see: Now-former Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer). But, not the Memphis Grizzlies. No, these fools are using F Dillon Brooks as the scapegoat.

The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, league sources say.



Full story and details at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/CRztYTgYi7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 2, 2023

This is a polarizing topic in the NBA community. Did Brooks look like an idiot trash-talking LeBron James after Game 2 of the Lakers-Grizzlies 1st-round playoff series? Yes. Of course. It was moronic.

While almost no one is a fan of Brooks or thinks highly of his game. Plenty of former NBA players have taken issue with how the Grizzlies handled their business. And rightfully so.

Stephen Jackson says it’s ‘bullsh!t’ how the Grizzlies treated Dillon Brooks



“I guess when you compete against LeBron everyone gets mad”



(Via @IAMATHLETEpod ) pic.twitter.com/NibQVGeVQq — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 3, 2023

JJ Redick had the most logical take from any national media member on the Dillon Brooks “scapegoat” narrative this morning pic.twitter.com/Y58eGQlwjO — Bryson🐻 (@BrysonWright3) May 3, 2023

I actually agree with most of what J.J. Redick said in the video above. The Grizzlies are acting like Brooks is the only problem when, in fact, there are other reasons they got punked by the Lakers in the playoffs.

First of all, Memphis is a terrible shooting team and garbage when running a half-court offense. This falls on the front office and, to a lesser extent, coach Taylor Jenkins. Brooks is a bad outside shooter but he wasn’t the only one.

Grizzlies F Dillon Brooks and Lakers’ LeBron James talk smack during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA playoffs at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Network)

Furthermore, the Grizzlies were missing two rotational players in backup forward Brandon Clarke and starting big Steven Adams. A bigger issue for Memphis was how much it needed Adams in the first place.

Also, the Grizzlies’ best player, Ja Morant, got suspended for flashing a gun on Instagram while at a strip club. This was probably the most ridiculous off-the-court story in the NBA this season and that’s saying a lot.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant was allegedly seen showing off a gun on his IG Live this morning.pic.twitter.com/HlhvoWlnYy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 4, 2023

All-in-all, Memphis is just an immature team. From the front office down to the locker room. My rant is over. No one gives a crap about Dillon Brooks.

But, what you might care about is making money off of Dillion Brooks’ situation. Allegedly, DraftKings Sportsbook lists odds for who Brooks’ next NBA team will be. Let’s discuss the favorites.

Odds for Dillon Brooks’ next NBA squad

For the record, the reason why I used the word “allegedly” is that I don’t have access to DraftKings as a resident of communist California to verify these odds. The odds below could be DraftKings just trying to get social media engagement.

Where do you think Dillon Brooks will land? pic.twitter.com/m0iftKU6lS — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) May 4, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers (+700)

The Cavs could use some edge from Brooks. They have a bunch of finesse players and Cleveland also got punked in the 1st round by the NY Knicks.

Cavaliers guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland aren’t tough guys. Neither are Cleveland bigs Evan Mobley nor Jarrett Allen. Brooks does two things none of those guys like to: D up and rebound.

Cavaliers SG Donovan Mitchell drops back on defense during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference 1st-Round Playoffs vs. the Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Brooks is a solid on-ball defender and a wing, which is the preeminent position in the NBA. According to CleaningTheGlass.com, Memphis’s rebounding rate increased by 3.5% when Brooks was in the game this season.

He’s not solving all of their problems — the Cavs still need another shot creator and shooter — but Brooks brings something to the table Cleveland needs.

Phoenix Suns (+800)

Speaking of needing defense, the Suns play Swiss-cheese defense. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton aren’t trying to play any defense. Someone has to do the dirty work in Phoenix.

Suns’ Devin Booker and Kevin Durant look on during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs vs. the Nuggets at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. (Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

To be fair, KD and Booker have played exceptional defense in the Suns-Nuggets 2nd-round playoff series. But, given their responsibilities on the offensive end of the floor, Phoenix could use a junkyard dog like Brooks.

Miami Heat (+1300)

If any franchise can change Brooks from a nuisance to a productive player, it’s #HeatCulture. Miami has several undrafted players who probably wouldn’t be in the NBA if it weren’t for Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra.

Brooks sucks but he’s definitely an NBA player. If the Heat can find a use for randoms named Gabe Vincent, Haywood Highsmith, and Cody Zeller, they Brooks can certainly find a role in Miami.

Best value for Brooks’ next team: Dallas Mavericks (+1500)

I don’t know WTF Dallas is doing. The Mavericks traded away all their depth for Kyrie Irving who instantly tanked their season. You’d think “Why would Dallas want two cancers in the locker room?”

Mavericks G Kyrie Irving high-fives Luka Doncic vs. the Hornets at American Airlines Center in Dallas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Well, I don’t understand why the Mavs traded for Kyrie in the 1st place. If Irving leaves in free agency, Dallas has more money to spend. If not then the Mavericks need more defense since Kyrie and Luka Doncic don’t defend.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.