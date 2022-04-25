Woke Hack of the Day: Randi Weingarten For Lying About Christopher Rufo

Meet today’s Woke Hack: American Federation of Teachers chief Randi Weingarten

Weingarten spreads disinformation. The real kind. She makes up quotes for political gain. Over the weekend, Weingarten attempted to refute comments Christopher Rufo made about school-of-choice during his recent speech at Hillsdale College.

“Rufo himself said ‘To get to universal school choice, you really need to operate from a premise of universal public school distrust. To sow & grow that distrust, you have to create your own narrative frame,& have to be brutal & ruthless in pursuing it,’” Weingarten tweeted.

Well, actually Rufo, a conservative activist, didn’t say that himself. He never said it. Weingarten is lying.

First, Weingarten combined two unrelated lines. Next, she made up several of the words she used in quotations.

Rufo proved video proof that she doctored his quote:

Anyone can watch my Hillsdale speech to confirm. Randi combines two unrelated lines and fabricates the words "to sow & grow that distrust" to make it seem sinister. In the speech I say the opposite: the *teachers unions* have created distrust.https://t.co/F0WfVYdwXa — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 25, 2022

Strangely, Weingarten doubled down on her deceitful post. Weingarten admits that though she made the quote up, Rufo deserved it. Take a look:

Exact quote: “To get to universal school choice, you really need to operate from a premise of universal public school distrust.” He said people need to “create your own narrative and frame.”

He doesn't care about truth, he cares about attacking public ed. https://t.co/xcywJh1N7M https://t.co/paEvAVWaCo — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) April 25, 2022

In the mean time, Weingarten is railing against Florida’s new parental-rights law. Weingarten says that prohibiting teachers from talking about sex changes with six-year-olds, which is the point of the law, is “the way in which wars start.”

Unhinged.

Last week’s Hacks includes everyone at CNN, Rex Chapman, Taylor Lorenz, LeBron James, Kamala Harris, Bomani Jones and Stephen Colbert.