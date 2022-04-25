in Media News, Politics

Woke Hack of the Day: Randi Weingarten For Lying About Christopher Rufo

Meet today’s Woke Hack: American Federation of Teachers chief Randi Weingarten

Weingarten spreads disinformation. The real kind. She makes up quotes for political gain. Over the weekend, Weingarten attempted to refute comments Christopher Rufo made about school-of-choice during his recent speech at Hillsdale College.

“Rufo himself said ‘To get to universal school choice, you really need to operate from a premise of universal public school distrust. To sow & grow that distrust, you have to create your own narrative frame,& have to be brutal & ruthless in pursuing it,’” Weingarten tweeted.

Well, actually Rufo, a conservative activist, didn’t say that himself. He never said it. Weingarten is lying.

First, Weingarten combined two unrelated lines. Next, she made up several of the words she used in quotations.

Rufo proved video proof that she doctored his quote:

Strangely, Weingarten doubled down on her deceitful post. Weingarten admits that though she made the quote up, Rufo deserved it. Take a look:

In the mean time, Weingarten is railing against Florida’s new parental-rights law. Weingarten says that prohibiting teachers from talking about sex changes with six-year-olds, which is the point of the law, is “the way in which wars start.

Unhinged.

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

