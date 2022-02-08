Rams’ Von Miller: ‘If It Was Up To Me I’d Still Be In Denver’

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Von Miller is about to play in the Super Bowl with the Rams, but ahead of the game, he said he’s still a Denver Bronco at heart.

The outside linebacker said he would have preferred to play his entire career in Denver, with the team that drafted him with the second overall pick in 2011.

“I didn’t want to leave, if it was up to me I’d still be in Denver,” Miller said. “This wasn’t my choice. I always wanted to be a Denver Bronco forever. I’ll always be a Denver Bronco forever. I’m just here working in L.A. right now.”

Von Miller (40) of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images).

Miller said one of the hardest parts of playing in Los Angeles is having to leave his young son in Denver.

“That was one of the toughest things I had to do, was to leave my first-born son in Denver and come here,” Miller said. “But it’s just the nature of my sport.”

The 32-year-old was traded to Los Angeles in November for two second-day picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he becomes a free agent in March.

While it’s unclear where his future will take him, it is clear that he’ll consider himself a Bronco when it’s all said and done.

