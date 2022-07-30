Rams TE Tyler Higbee Says Training Camp Is ‘Eat, Sleep, Poop, Football’

You’ve probably heard the phrase “eat, sleep, football” before. A version of the phrase is likely being repeated on practice fields wherever the game is being played.

I can almost guarantee you haven’t heard Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee’s spin on the phrase. It’s unique to say the least.

Higbee, who is entering his seventh season in the NFL, jokingly explained to the media on Friday that training camp is “eat, sleep, poop, football for 18 days straight.”

That’s one way to put it. It’s a somewhat fitting explanation for what lies ahead for the Rams. Friday was their first day in pads, which tends to ratchet up the competition just a bit.

Putting on pads for the first time also signifies the start of the training camp grind. The Rams are set to get a taste of that grind with practice straight through Monday before getting their next day off.

It’s going to be nothing but eating, sleeping, pooping, football until then.

Games are won and lost during training camp

The Rams might be on to something here, although Higbee’s version might not be a top down approach to the training camp grind. He’s at least on board with it and if this clip goes viral the team could officially adopt it as well.

I can already see the Rams colored t-shirts being worn to practice.

Top down approach or not, whatever the Rams are doing is working. They are coming off of a Super Bowl victory and appearances in two of the last four Super Bowls. That’s not easy to do.

Even harder to do is repeating as Super Bowl champs. Having complete focus on football with as few distractions as possible is important.

A roster full of stars like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner and others doesn’t hurt your chances either.

Higbee’s eat, sleep, poop, football approach might be what puts the Rams in position for another run.