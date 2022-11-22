Rams Surprisingly Waive Veteran RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

The Rams are running out of options.

Los Angeles’s front office announced Tuesday that the team has waived veteran running back Darrell Henderson, Jr. — extending the team’s woes with their backfield after nearly trading away Cam Akers over “philosophical differences.”

Tuesday’s roster decision came as a surprise to the fanbase, which has championed Hendo’s contributions these past three seasons as the Rams’ most reliable performer in the backfield.

For an offense that has frequently featured a committee of backs in its fast-paced offense, Henderson was regarded as the top backup among the group as Akers struggled to stay on the field due to injury while boasting more pop than next-man-up Malcolm Brown.

A split between the RB and the Rams became apparent coming off a Week 11 performance where Hendo only carried the ball twice for nine yards, adding to the already dismal season that the Rams have played.

Sputtering Rams Offense Loses Henderson

Much like ex-Broncos RB Melvin Gordon, Henderson appeared relieved to be waived by the 3-7 Rams, tweeting out a “cool” emoji with two hands raised up after the news went public.

Still a quality back at 25 years of age, Henderson’s release will likely be met with numerous suitors.

In his limited sample size for Sean McVay’s offense, Henderson posted back-to-back 600+ rushing seasons from 2020-21 — averaging 4.5 yards or better per carry in each campaign. He added 45 receptions for 335 yards in that span.

With the team’s dwindling odds of making the postseason this year, coming off the Super Bowl-winning campaign in 2021-22, there’s not much to lose by putting these RBs to the test.

Now left to rely on Akers and 2022 fifth-round pick Kyren Williams, the Rams will have to assess if either of these young guys poses any serious potential in becoming leads for this offense.

Akers was expected to leave the team ahead of the trade deadline based on his own diminished role while Williams is still too green of a player to bet all your chips on.

On Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Akers rushed 14 times for 61 yards. Meanwhile, Williams tallied seven attempts for 36 yards.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad TE Kendall Blanton

