Rams Sign USFL QB Luis Perez

Former New Jersey Generals QB Luis Perez has re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced.

Former @USFLGenerals QB Luis Perez is signing with the Los Angeles Rams. pic.twitter.com/aqP2DU7DIC — USFL (@USFL) July 23, 2022

Perez, who was with the Rams in 2018, was released from the practice squad that September and had a stint in the AAF before the season was suspended, Ramswire reports.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Free Agent Signing QB Luis Perez — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 23, 2022

The 27-year-old QB landed with the Eagles and Lions in 2019, before spending a year in the XFL in 2020 and most recently with the Generals in the USFL.

Ramswire reports that Perez will be unlikely to make the Rams’ roster, with John Wolford and Bryce Perkins backing up Matthew Stafford.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner



New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.