Rams Sean McVay Announces Sony Michel’s Unexpected Retirement

After just a few days into Los Angeles Rams training camp, two-time Super Bowl champion Sony Michel has decided to call it a career after five NFL seasons.

Only he wasn’t the one to make that announcement. Instead, his head coach Sean McVay did it for him.

Sean McVay says RB Sony Michel is retiring. McVay says Michel’s body was talking to him. McVay says Rams will look to add another RB in camp. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) July 30, 2023

McVay told the media on Saturday about Michel’s decision after the third practice of the team’s training camp. According to the Associated Press, McVay and Michel talked Saturday morning and after that, the 28-year-old told the team his decision.

Michel signed with the Rams last month for what was supposed to be his second stint with the team. He had previously been part of the 2021 Rams that won Super Bowl LVI, one of two Super Bowls the former Georgia Bulldog has to his name.

His first Super Bowl came during his rookie season with the New England Patriots who defeated the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. He was also responsible for the only touchdown in that 13-3 Patriots victory.

Last season, Michel played for the Los Angeles Chargers. He served as a backup and appeared in 10 games, tallying 106 rushing yards and 53 yards receiving.

With his return to the Rams, Michel was expected to serve as the primary backup to running back Cam Akers. However, McVay said that his decision will mean the team will look to bring another running back into the fold.

