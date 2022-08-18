Rams QB Matthew Stafford Gives Update On Elbow Injury

Few things stand between the stacked Los Angeles Rams cast and a repeat Super Bowl campaign in 2022-23. One of those items is a potential injury to quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford dealt with an elbow injury last season and received an injection to said spot, leading up to the offseason. The QB gave an update on his health status after reports surfaced last week that he was dealing with “abnormal” elbow pain in his throwing arm.

“I’m just going out there, doing my work [and] trusting the process that we have,” Stafford said. “I know that I’m able to go out there and function at a high level right now. So whatever it feels like, hopefully, continues to keep getting better as it has.”

In addressing the elbow pain last week, Stafford noted that the Rams’ medical team had suggested treatments to quell any elbow issues since 2021’s offseason.

“But I know that functionally,” Stafford noted, “I feel like I can do everything I need to do. So just trying to continue on that road.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay reiterated that the elbow issue has not altered Stafford’s play during training camp.

“I think ideally you’d like him to be totally pain-free,” McVay shared from Wednesday’s training camp. “He’s better equipped to be able to answer those questions, but I know this: Based on evaluating him throwing the football, he looked like the Matthew that I know. And that’s the most important thing.”

McVay confirmed last week that he agreed to a contract extension with the Rams. Stafford’s first season under McVay proved highly successful, and with plenty of football still left in the 34-year-old veteran, McVay likely figured to keep the formula going.

“And that was kind of the goal all along,” McVay added. “There was never a time where it was like, ‘I’m not able to practice.’ It was just, let’s be smart with a guy that’s accumulated as much experience and is so sharp and does such a great job taking care of himself.

“Let’s do everything in our power to have him feel as good as possible with a progressive buildup.”

Stafford and the Rams open up the season on Sept. 8 against the Buffalo Bills.