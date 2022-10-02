Rams, McVay Get Rare Win Vs. Niners, Shanahan

The Los Angeles Rams (2-1) travel up to the Bay Area for a 2021 NFC title game rematch with the San Francisco 49ers (1-2) on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

L.A. went into Arizona last weekend and beat the Cardinals 20-12, covering as 3.5-point road favorites. However, the Rams have been unimpressive through three weeks, only covering in two.

San Francisco lost at the Denver Broncos 11-10 on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 as 1-point road favorites. 49ers QB Jimmy Garappolo made his 1st start last week but, regardless of who the quarterback is, San Francisco’s offense has been awful.

The Rams snapped a 6-game losing skid to the 49ers in last year’s NFC title game with a 20-17 victory. But, San Francisco still has an active 5-game against the spread (ATS) streak vs. L.A.

Even though it’s a better “teaser” leg, I’ll SPRINKLE on the LOS ANGELES RAMS +1.5 (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook as well.

For me, the injury to Pro Bowl 49ers LT Trent Williams is the biggest factor in this game. Williams is probably the best left tackle in the game today and is integral to San Francisco’s run-heavy scheme.

The loss of Williams further damages the 49ers’ already weak offensive line. San Francisco’s schedule-based rushing efficiency is ranked 20th by Football Outsiders. Also, the 49ers rank 21st in pass blocking win rate, per ESPN as well.

It’s going to be a nightmare blocking L.A.’s pass rush. Jimmy G makes critical errors when he has pressure in his face. Future Hall of Fame Rams DT Aaron Donald should wreak havoc on San Francisco’s offensive line Monday.

Finally, aside from owning Rams head coach Sean McVay, this is a spot the 49ers typically struggle in since hiring head coach Kyle Shanahan in 2017. San Francisco is 10-15-1 ATS as home favorites and 1-4-1 ATS as home favorites of 3 or less.

