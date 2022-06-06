Rams Lock Up DT Aaron Donald With Massive New Deal

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing back DT Aaron Donald after completing negotiations on a reworked deal, set to pay the defensive stalwart a big bonus over the next two years.

Entertaining retirement proved to be a good deal for the 31-year-old Donald, adding pressure on general manager Les Snead to bring back the Rams defense’s leader on an improved deal.

Donald’s reworked contract includes an additional $40 million to his current Rams deal, paying him out $65 million the next two seasons and $95 million total until 2024.

He also became the highest-paid non-quarterback player in the NFL.

Comments made by Donald surfaced last week when the eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle and three-time Defensive Player of the Year noted that he’d be content with retiring at this stage, leaving with the respect of the League and a Super Bowl ring on his resume.

Rams are giving all-pro DT Aaron Donald a two-year, $60 million extension, per sources.



More details coming… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 6, 2022

The Rams continue their spending spree this offseason, previously adding Chicago Bears wideout Allen Robinson to a 3-year, $46.5 deal and picking up Seattle Seahawks veteran Bobby Wagner for five years and $50 million.

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela