Rams Lock Up DT Aaron Donald With Massive New Deal

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing back DT Aaron Donald after completing negotiations on a reworked deal, set to pay the defensive stalwart a big bonus over the next two years.
Entertaining retirement proved to be a good deal for the 31-year-old Donald, adding pressure on general manager Les Snead to bring back the Rams defense’s leader on an improved deal.
Donald’s reworked contract includes an additional $40 million to his current Rams deal, paying him out $65 million the next two seasons and $95 million total until 2024.
He also became the highest-paid non-quarterback player in the NFL.
Comments made by Donald surfaced last week when the eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle and three-time Defensive Player of the Year noted that he’d be content with retiring at this stage, leaving with the respect of the League and a Super Bowl ring on his resume.
The Rams continue their spending spree this offseason, previously adding Chicago Bears wideout Allen Robinson to a 3-year, $46.5 deal and picking up Seattle Seahawks veteran Bobby Wagner for five years and $50 million.
Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.
