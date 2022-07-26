Rams HC Sean McVay Goes Viral For Playing Defense On Wideout Cooper Kupp

Losing cornerback Darious Williams may prove costly for the formidable Los Angeles Rams defense; however, head coach Sean McVay is on the case with finding a backup … himself.

A video of McVay went viral on Monday after the sprightly 36-year-old coach decided to line up opposite elite Rams receiver Cooper Kupp to play some defense during training camp — hosted in Irvine, California.

Not wanting to get called for a PI, McVay gave Kupp plenty of room to work with but still managed to keep up with the speedy receiver on his route.

Throughout his head-coaching career for the Rams, McVay has never been shy to set the tone for his players.

With his Tier 1 defense, led by defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, losing Williams and edge rusher Von Miller this offseason, the bar will need to stay high for the reigning champs to find their way back to a championship, let alone the postseason, in the highly competitive NFC West.

As the Arizona Cardinals go all in on Kyler Murray and the San Francisco 49ers roll out Trey Lance, the Rams’ defense will surely need to channel McVay’s tenacity to keep up against offenses in the division.

On Sunday, the Rams hosted a ring ceremony to receive their Super Bowl hardware.

LOS ANGELES RAMS UNVEIL SUPER BOWL RINGS

