Rams HC Sean McVay Calls This Season ‘A Professional Failure’

It’s been one heck of a Super Bowl hangover for the Los Angeles Rams, and don’t think Sean McVay hasn’t noticed.

On Wednesday, McVay gave the media an honest assessment of his team’s season.

"This year has been, in my opinion, a professional failure. It's been humbling. It's been challenging." — Rams HC Sean McVay, open and honest on the podium right now. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 4, 2023

Challenging, yes. Humbling, also yes.

On the heels of a Super Bowl win in their own stadium, the Rams have fallen way short of a repeat championship season.

Through Week 17, the Rams are 5-11, good enough for third in the NFC West, and well outside the playoff picture.

Things have not gone as swimmingly as they have in recent years, and it’s even changed McVay’s perception of adversity during an NFL campaign.

“I think what I used to refer to as adversity is a very different thing now. 7-1 and then being at 7-4 as the biggest adversity faced last year, sure seems like some adversity that I would love,” he said earlier this week, per USA Today.

“I think more than anything it’s about accumulating all these different experiences to try to shape yourself in a way that keeps you grounded, keeps you with the appropriate perspective to be consistent day in and day out,” McVay said. “There’s nothing like what this year would be to compare to any other year and that’s why you truly understand more than ever that every single year is a brand-new year.”

The Rams will wrap their season playing a Seattle Seahawks team which can make the playoffs with a win and an assist from the Detroit Lions.

After that, it’s time for McVay and the Rams to focus on next year and beyond… and probably work on their golf games a bit.

