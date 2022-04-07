Rams Defensive Dynamo Aaron Donald: ‘I Get Better With Age, Man’

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald turns 31 years old next month, but fear not, fans of the Los Angeles Rams. He says age really is just a number.

In fact, he said it has actually made him better.

“Yeah, I’m faster,” Donald said on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, via NBC Sports. “I was just with my guy Wednesday training, and I always ask after I work, ‘What do you think?’ And he [said] back, ‘You’ve got about three, five more years in you with how you’re moving.’ So, I feel good, I really do feel good. I feel quick, I feel explosive.”

Donald is coming off a Super Bowl victory with the Rams and is hoping for a similar result in 2023. He did briefly contemplate retirement. But why retire when you just keep getting better with age?

“I don’t feel like I’m slowing down — if anything I feel like I’m getting faster. I feel like I’m in better shape. I keep telling people, I get better with age, man. I don’t slow down. I just feel like I’m getting that much stronger. I look better with age and all that.”

In the regular season alone last year, Donald compiled 12.5 sacks and 19 tackles for a loss. He also hit opposing quarterbacks 25 times and forced four fumbles. Then in four postseason games, he recorded 3.5 sacks and nine QB hits. He has been named first-team All-NFL in seven straight seasons.

And now he’s even better? If Donald is right, well, it may be time for opponents to run, hide and call their mommy.