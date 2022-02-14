Rams’ Aaron Donald Says He Wants To ‘Live In Moment’ When Asked About Retirement

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Donald talked about the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win being “amazing” and that he “dreamed this” would happen.

But what the standout defensive tackle didn’t say was if he intends to return for another season.

“I’m in a moment, I’m just enjoying it right now with these guys,” Donald told NBC’s Michele Tafoya following the Rams’ 23-20 win. “I’m just going to be in the moment, man.”

Donald, 30, finished with four tackles and two sacks, not to mention a massive stop when the Bengals ran the ball on third-and-1 and time running out.

Then on the Bengals’ final play, Donald secured the win by forcing quarterback Joe Burrow to try to throw his way out of a sack. Incomplete. Game, season, Super Bowl victory.

For the record, LA’s seven overall sacks are tied for the most in the game’s history.

There have been plenty of hints of Donald retiring, some dropped by Donald himself. But Sunday night was not the night to make such an announcement.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” he told Tafoya. “God is great, God is great. I don’t know what to say. It’s a blessing.”

With the game being held in the Rams’ stadium, some of the loudest cheers clearly took place when Donald was interviewed by Tafoya. They are just hoping it won’t be the final timne they cheer for him as a Ram.

Right now, though, we still don’t know.

“Everybody played down to earth,” Donald told ESPN. “We have a brotherhood. … I dreamed this for so long.”