Rajon Rondo Arrested Arrested For Gun And Drugs

Videos by OutKick

Rajon Rondo was arrested Sunday for unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana. All of the charges are misdemeanors.

The two-time NBA champion was reportedly pulled over for a traffic violation in Jackson County, Ind., about halfway between Indianapolis and Louisville, Ky. The officer then allegedly smelled marijuana and later found a gun.

According to the report, Rondo is not allowed to possess a firearm after emergency protective orders were taken against him for an incident in 2022.

During that incident, he reportedly pulled a gun on his family during an argument at their Louisville home. The mother of Rondo’s children, Ashley Bachelor, was granted an emergency protective order against him afterward.

One month later, a judge dismissed the order.

Rondo spent 16 seasons in the league and most recently played 21 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021-22 season. He got his start with the Boston Celtics in 2006, and he won a championship there in his second season. Rondo then played for eight other teams, and he won his second title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

He was a four-time NBA All-Star, a four-time NBA All-Defensive Team honoree and was part of the All-NBA third-team in 2012.

(USA Today)

Rondo immediately posted bond after his Sunday arrest and was released. His initial court hearing will take place Feb. 27 in Jackson County Superior Court.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.