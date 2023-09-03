Rain Pours Into Brand New $2 Billion Las Vegas Raiders Stadium (Video)

Videos by OutKick

Las Vegas has been experiencing extreme rainfall by its usual standards, with heavy flooding hitting the Strip.

While seeing desert streets flood after strong thunderstorms isn’t too surprising, typically you’d expect the extremely expensive buildings in Las Vegas to be safe from rain-related issues.

But apparently not the $2 billion home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium. Allegiant is the football home of the UNLV Rebels, who were set to open their 2023 season against the FBS Bryant Bulldogs.

Except the rain in Sin City had other ideas.

Reporters and attendees posted videos of water pouring in through the multi-billion dollar stadium. Which, for perspective, was completed just three years ago.

The leak caused a delay late in the first half, as heavy rain lead to water leaking closer to the field. In an indoor stadium. That cost roughly $2 billion to build.

Incredible.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 15: USA vs Mexico during the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League semifinals at Allegiant Stadium on June 15, 2023. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Has To Figure Out Stadium Problems

Rain in the Vegas valley is generally uncommon, even in the winter months. It’s unlikely the stadium’s builders or operators ever seriously considered what rain would do to the roof.

But the desert southwest is prone to monsoon storms in the late summer months, and ooh boy did Allegiant not handle it well.

UNLV goes on the road to Ann Arbor to play the Michigan Wolverines next week. Then they return home to play Vanderbilt at Allegiant on September 16th. Hopefully the Raiders have the money to get the roof patched up beforehand, just in case there are more storms.

Clearly they somehow didn’t spend enough to get it built correctly the first time.