Raiders WR Mack Hollins’ Goals Include Owning A Zoo, Giant Fish Tank

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins has had himself a pretty solid showing at training camp. After practice yesterday, he was asked about his life goals off the field.

He certainly had some answers.

.@mackhollins' big goal: having a fish tank he can swim in 🏊🤿 pic.twitter.com/IfFDJbVpr2 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 24, 2022

“There’s a long list of things I want to do,” Hollins said. “I want to own a bunch of animals. I want, like, my own zoo. Like having a fish tank big enough to swim in; that’s a big goal of mine,”

So far it sounds like Hollins’ goal is to have his own personal Bass Pro Shop. He wasn’t done there though. Mack Hollins knows how to set goals for himself, and has clearly given this some thought.

His high school guidance counselors must be proud.

“There’s a lot of things. I wanna learn how to fly planes. I wanna get my skydiving license, maybe be, like, a professional skydiver.”

The Raiders would probably prefer that he hold off on his skydiving aspirations until he’s no longer on their payroll.

According to a 2019 NJ.com article, Hollins is already on his way to owning his personal menagerie. The piece mentioned that he had a pair of snakes that, apparently, he’s had since his college days.

ICTV: Mack Hollins–Snakes Alive!

The senior had WHAT on the field?https://t.co/8aMVFOXkF6 pic.twitter.com/LBnCjd0WZI — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) August 6, 2016

Hollins is entering his first season with the Raiders after spending the first few years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins. He missed the entire 2018 season with a groin injury.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel arrived in Sin City as a free agent and has shown all through camp that he is perfectly capable of hanging with the likes of Raiders No. 1 receiver Davante Adams.

