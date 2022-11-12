Raiders Will Cover Against the Colts

Colts vs. Raiders, 4:05 ET

The Colts aren’t even the most disappointing team in this game. That would be the Raiders. The Colts come into the game basically looking toward their future. They have a new quarterback (he’s started a couple of games) and a new coach (he’s never coached). The Raiders have no excuse, this should’ve been a year they could be 6-2 right now, but they are just 2-6.

The Colts have hired Jeff Saturday to take the reigns as head coach. Will he be able to make an impact right away? I kind of doubt it. I think I heard that this Sunday will be the first time anyone on the entire coaching staff for the Colts calls plays in a game situation. You have that handicap plus a quarterback of Sam Ehlinger who has a total of 304 yards passing in two games. He’s yet to throw a touchdown pass and hasn’t done much with his opportunity, but you can’t really run away from them. I would think that the defense of the Colts also was going to be better, but when your offense can’t keep you off of the field it is quite difficult to stop the other team. What is there to be excited about with the Colts? Not much, the Raiders will stack to stop the run, and then Elhinger won’t be able to pass anyway.

On paper, I think anyone would take the Raiders as the better team here. For whatever reason, they just haven’t really clicked enough to result in wins. I think their offense is doing its part, but the defense isn’t doing anything to help themselves. They are allowing almost 400 yards of offense to opponents on the season. Derek Carr has only 11 touchdowns and five interceptions on the year. About a third of his yards have gone to Devante Adams and over half of his touchdowns have been thrown that way too. The offense might be getting a bit too one-dimensional. Perhaps a return home is what they needed. They fought hard against the Chiefs then they lost their next two road games in pretty pathetic fashion. Now that they are back at the house it might provide a bit more comfort.

I’m taking the Raiders to win and cover the spread in this game. At home, the two games they’ve won, they won by 10 and 18 points. The Texans are not great, but they are probably comparable to the Colts. I’m going to take the Raiders to cover this one at -5.5.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024