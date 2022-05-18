Raiders Wideout Davante Adams Loses Cousin In Palo Alto Shooting

NFL wideout Davante Adams’ cousin, Ralph Fields, Jr., was identified as the victim fatally shot on Tuesday night in East Palo Alto.

“On Tuesday at 6:02 p.m., officers with the East Palo Alto Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter activation at Jack Farrell Park in the 2500 block of Fordham Street,” reports NBC Bay Area.

Three other victims were identified in a shooting deemed “targeted” by the responding authorities. Fields, Jr. died as a result of his gunshot wounds while on his way to the hospital. Two of the other victims were also transported for medical attention.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation has a record of Fields, Jr. after having faced “charges of negligent discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.” Fields, Jr. was ID’d as one of 16 alleged gang members, investigated for “multiple killings, attempted murders, witness dissuasion, guns and attempted robbery.”

Adams, the five-time Pro Bowler and new Raiders wideout, was born in Redwood City — a few miles west of Jack Farrell Park — and attended Palo Alto High School.

Here's a picture of the victim provided by family members. Ralph Fields.

