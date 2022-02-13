Raiders Set To Hire Mick Lombardi As New OC

Videos by OutKick

The Las Vegas Raiders are filling out their coaching staff. Announced on Saturday, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders have agreed to hire former New England Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi as their next offensive coordinator.

Lombardi will be re-teaming with former Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, now the new head coach of the Raiders. He takes over for former OC Greg Olson, who led an average-at-best offense with an efficient Derek Carr and downhill runner in Josh Jacobs.

While New England’s receiving corps hasn’t been an iota special since Tom Brady and Julian Edelman left the team, Lombardi’s pedigree alongside McDaniels in Foxborough brings established chemistry to the team’s new direction.

Schefter also announced that Las Vegas was bringing on New England offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo to take over the Raiders’ O-line.

The Raiders are taking major inspiration from New England in their hires this offseason; also hiring former Pats executive Dave Ziegler as general manager.

Last week, the team hired former New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to lead the team’s defense — taking over for Gus Bradley. Bradley was hired by the Indianapolis Colts this offseason as their new DC.

