Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Says Heckler Inspired Career Day

Christmas came early for Josh Jacobs fantasy football managers and Raiders fans alike after the running back exploded for 303 total yards of offense and two touchdowns.

But rather than thanking the former Alabama RB, fans ought to be thanking a Seattle heckler that inspired Jacobs to go off Sunday against the Seahawks.

Speaking on his career day, Jacobs made sure to give the heckler a shoutout for calling the Raiders a “talentless” team, before going on to beat the Seahawks, 40-34, in overtime.

“It all started before the game. This fan, when we came out of the tunnel, held up a sign: ‘3-7. NOT BAD FOR A TEAM WITH NO TALENT,” Jacobs told Football Morning in America‘s Peter King on Monday.

“And he was screaming at us, all this bad stuff,” he added, “I just looked up at him and said, ‘Thank you for that. I needed that today. You turnt me up.'”

Jacobs was surely boosted by the ill comment, evidenced by his walk-off, game-winning TD in overtime to elevate the Raiders to 4-7.

Heading into the season, Jacobs’ role in new head coach Josh McDaniels’ system was murky until the team realized that the hungry RB was ready to shoulder the burden of carrying this offense.

In the time it took QB Derek Carr and the newly acquired Davante Adams to get a spark going, Jacobs kept the offense afloat with continual 100-plus-yard games — both on the ground and through the air.

On Sunday, Jacobs tied for the team lead in receiving (74) and led in rushing (229).

Note to any haters: don’t bait first-round NFL talent into delivering career days.

