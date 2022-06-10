Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow Becomes Latest WR To Cash In

The offseason trend of NFL receivers snagging bags of cash continues to roll along, picking up speed in the process.

On Friday morning, numerous reports confirmed that Raiders slot receiver Hunter Renfrow has reached agreement with Las Vegas on a two-year contract extension worth $32 million. Of his haul, $21 million is guaranteed.

Not a bad pay day for the former 2019 fifth-round pick.

Raiders signing WR Hunter Renfrow to 2-year, $32 million extension including $21 million guaranteed. (via @TomPelissero + @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/72b4Vhei66 — NFL (@NFL) June 10, 2022

Renfrow joins the likes of Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, and Davante Adams, amongst others – as pass catchers who have scored huge new deals throughout the 2022 offseason. Earlier this week Rams standout Cooper Kupp, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, inked an $80 million extension.

If there was ever a doubt, it’s time to raise your sons to be receivers.

Las Vegas rewarded Renfrow for his production that has vastly outweighed both his draft slot and his salary. Last season he hauled in 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s routinely considered one of the best route runners in the NFL.

Hunter Renfrow gets paid. Enjoy this disgusting route against the Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/V8Go793jVx — Cameron Hogwood (@ch_skysports) June 10, 2022

Had he not agreed to an extension, Renfrow would’ve played out the final year of his rookie contract, paying him a base salary of $2.54 million. He joins quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Maxx Crosby as Raiders who have received sizable contract extensions since the 2021 season concluded.

